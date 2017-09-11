YouTuber PewDiePie Faces Backlash After Saying the N-Word During a Livestream

YouTube star PewDiePie is in hot digital water after he used the n-word during an online livestream.

The 27-year-old Swedish sensation, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, was met with backlash after he used the racial slur in a lifestream on Sunday. While playing PlayerUnknown's Battleground, he took aim at an opponent, saying, "What a f--king n----r. Geez, oh my God. What the f--k. Sorry, but what the f--k." Kjellberg added, "What a f--king asshole. I don't mean that in a bad way," as some of his 57 million subscribers watched.

Sean Vanaman, co-founder of Campo Santo, which is the developer behind the game, did not take the remarks lightly and did not mince words in his response.