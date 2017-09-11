Ashton Kutcher Shares Photo of Son Wearing That 70's Show T-Shirt

You can never start them too young.
Ashton Kutcher shared an Instagram photo of his son Dimitri Portwood Kutcher wearing a That '70s Show T-shirt. Kutcher played the character Michael Kelso on the TV hit and his wife Mila Kunis played Kelso's girlfriend Jackie Burkhart.
The shirt featured a picture of Kutcher and Kunis in character along with the phrase "Hello Wisconsin"—a greeting that's yelled during the show's opening theme song and sets the scene for the sitcom.
"Yes,this Is my son's outfit today. #that70sshow #kelsoandjackieforever," Kutcher wrote in the post.
Kutcher and Kunis welcomed Dimitri into the world late last year. Kutcher accidentally spilled the beans on the baby's sex while appearing on the Today show to promote his Netflix show The Ranch, which also features actors from That '70s Shows, like Danny Masterson (who played Steven Hyde) and Wilmer Valderrama (who played Fez). The slipup occurred when Kutcher was telling the story of how his daughter Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher reacted to finding out that she was going to be a big sister to anchor Savannah Gutherie.
"She points to Mila and she's like, 'baby brother' when she points to the belly," he said. "And then she points to dad and she goes, 'Beer!' So I think she gets there's something in the belly but I don't quite think that she knows that it's not going to be a plastic doll yet."
Apparently, Kutcher and Kunis went back and forth on baby names for a while, too. On Conan, Kutcher told Conan O'Brien that he considered the name Hawkeye; however, he said, "It didn't cross the Mila threshold."
Then, in an On-Air With Ryan Seacrest interview, Kutcher said that he and his wife considered the name Walt for their new son.
"We were set on Walt, like Walt Disney. No Walter—just Walt," Kutcher told host Ryan Seacrest. "But then it changed last minute. We were driving in the car and Mila turns to me and she's like, 'I don't think that our sons name is Walt. I think it's Dimitri, and also I think that Donald Trump is going to be the next president.' I had missed the whole name thing, because I was like, 'What are you talking about? Trump is not going to be president.' Then two days later I remembered that she said it, and I was like, 'I think you're right about the name.'"