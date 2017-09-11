Meghan King Edmonds & Lydia McLaughlin's Hike Turns Teary in Record Time in This Real Housewives of Orange County Sneak Peek

And now, the award for most awkward hike goes to Lydia McLaughlin and Meghan King Edmonds from The Real Housewives of Orange County!
In the exclusive clip above, Lydia and Meghan unpack the disastrous drag bingo night, specifically Meghan's fight with Kelly Dodd and Lydia's palpable discomfort. And if Meghan was hoping to find a sympathetic ear out of her hiking partner, she was definitely out of luck.
"Meghan has no problem cutting down Kelly's marriage and then she's mad at Kelly for doing the same thing in return," Lydia explains in her confessional. "I'm trying to just hold up a mirror to Meghan and say, 'You know, I see Kelly's side too.'"
Then she just comes right out and says it. "I'm kinda on Kelly's side with this," she tells a stunned Meghan.
"With what? Are you f--king kidding right now? This is so upsetting, Lydia," Meghan says, choking back tears. "That you would even think that's normal for a person to attack your marriage."
"No, I feel like you attacked hers," Lydia responds. Keep in mind this is all going down while the women are standing on a hiking trail overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
With that, Meghan doesn't bother holding back her tears—or her anger. "I really don't care. I am not going to stand here with you and try to talk about how there's a side with this. It's facts," she says. "She came after my marriage when I was seven months pregnant. And my baby's at home right now, and she's going to get a bottle because I'm hiking with you, Lydia. And I want to breastfeed my baby, but I can't. So I want to go home and take care of my baby."
To see how this awkward hike comes to its abrupt end, be sure to check out the video up top!
Elsewhere in this week's episode, Tamra Judge gets an unexpected phone call that leaves her wondering if there is still hope for her and Vicki Gunvalson. Newbie Peggy Sulahian prepares to send her daughters off to college, while Shannon Beador celebrates her birthday. Vicki throws a party for her own birthday and an old friend reveals some details about Tamra's husband Eddie's past. Enter Gretchen Rossi.
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)