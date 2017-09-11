Who Will Win Emmys? What the 2017 Creative Arts Awards Tell Us About TV's Biggest Night

The 2017 Emmys don't air until Sunday, Sept. 17, but gaze with us into the crystal ball presented by the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony to see what shows will be celebrating wins on TV's biggest night.

Outstanding Drama Series

Stranger Things and Westworld took home five awards. Both shows are up against each other from top Drama prize, but they face tough competition with The Handmaid's Tale, House of Cards, Better Call Saul, The Crown and This Is Us. The race for this prize was largely considered to be between The Handmaid's Tale, The Crown and the only broadcast series, This Is Us, but Stranger Things appears to be the dark horse here. Even Barb got an Emmy nomination.