Jimmy Kimmel Brought His 5-Month-Old Son Billy on the Red Carpet for His Very First Outing

Jimmy Kimmel's 5-month-old baby boy Billy had quite the Hollywood experience for his very first public outing.

The late night host brought his young son on the red carpet for the L.A. Loves Alex's Lemonade charity event on Saturday at UCLA. The father-son duo was joined by Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney and their 3-year-old daughter Jane.

The family looked adorable while posing together, dressed for summer in the Los Angeles heat. Billy donned a cute navy and white striped onesie while their daughter rocked an all-white ensemble with a pair of checkered Vans sneakers.