Why Alexis Bledel's Emmy Win for The Handmaid's Tale Is the Most Deserved Honor This Year

Four words we never thought we'd hear together, but that make perfect sense right now: "Emmy winner Alexis Bledel."

Bledel took home her first Emmy for playing Ofglen in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. This is the same television year she returned to playing the role that made her famous, Rory Gilmore, in Netflix's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

In the first season of The Handmaid's Tale, Bledel, who won for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, turned in an unforgettable performance as Ofglen, one of the few fertile women in Gilead, the former United States, now ruled under totalitarian regime.