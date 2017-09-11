Busy Philipps' Flipped Ovary Sends Her to the Emergency Room

Over(y) it.

Busy Philipps rushed herself to the emergency room in Boston Saturday night after feeling intense discomfort in her lower abdomen. "Last night ended super weird," she started to explain on Instagram. "I had a crazy excruciating pain in my lower right side and after a long time at Mass Gen, it was determined my ovary had flipped over."

The actress clarified that she had an ovarian torsion—or, a flipped ovary. Pictured laying in a hospital bed with an IV in her arm, she ironically wore a shirt that read "hysterical female"—hysteria having been a historical mental disorder said to affect women due to their, you guessed it, ovaries.