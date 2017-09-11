Busy Philipps' Flipped Ovary Sends Her to the Emergency Room

  • By
  • &

by Zana Najjar |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Alexis Bledel

Why Alexis Bledel's Emmy Win for The Handmaid's Tale Is the Most Deserved Honor This Year

Friends, Kitchen

Must-Have Decor Buys Inspired by Your Favorite TV Shows

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Enjoy U.S. Open Date

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on

Over(y) it.

Busy Philipps rushed herself to the emergency room in Boston Saturday night after feeling intense discomfort in her lower abdomen.  "Last night ended super weird," she started to explain on Instagram. "I had a crazy excruciating pain in my lower right side and after a long time at Mass Gen, it was determined my ovary had flipped over."

The actress clarified that she had an ovarian torsion—or, a flipped ovary. Pictured laying in a hospital bed with an IV in her arm, she ironically wore a shirt that read "hysterical female"—hysteria having been a historical mental disorder said to affect women due to their, you guessed it, ovaries.

Photos

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps Are Friendship Goals

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on

Philipps got out easy, as her ovary flipped itself back into place without the help of doctors. In some cases women who are affected need surgery or to have the whole thing removed.

There is a lesson in this, she said: You should always go to the doctor, despite how small symptoms may seem. "I felt like an idiot for going to the hospital but ultimately, going was the right move! It always is! Even if they say you're fine and send you on your way!" she said.

Earlier that night, Philipps celebrated the 37th birthday of long-time friend Michelle Williams and the pair commemorated their friendship with matching leather jackets, each with one half of a "Best Friends" broken heart painted on the back.

The Dawson's Creek alum also gave us a little bit of nostalgia when posting a photo of the duo sitting on the dock captioned, "WHERE YOU AT DAWSON? #wedontwanttowaitforourlivestobeover"

Where's Katie Holmes when you need her?

TAGS/ Busy Philipps , Injury And Illness , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.