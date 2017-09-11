Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Enjoy U.S. Open Date

Ron Asadorian/Splash News
Ron Asadorian/Splash News
Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus attended day 14 of the U.S. Open on Sunday.
The Saturday Night Live producer didn't let the no-white-after-Labor-Day rule influence her ensemble. She wore white jeans, as well as a white top with a patterned neckline and dark-colored tassels. She also sported a blue jacket with a white star pattern that gave off a patriotic vibe. Shookus accessorized the outfit with a stack of bracelets, a necklace and aviator sunglasses.
Affleck dressed casual for the occasion. The actor wore a bright blue t-shirt, dark pants and a black jacket.
E! News learned that Affleck and Shookus were dating back in July, only a few months after Affleck and Jennifer Garner filed for divorce. The new couple has been spotted on several dates this summer both in Los Angeles and New York. The two have been seen going on coffee runs, doing a little shopping and attending an improv show.
Still, the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor and Garner are working together to co-parent their three children, 11-year-old Violet, eight-year-old Seraphina and five-year-old Samuel. Both parents attended an ice cream social at their children's school back in June and the whole family even took a vacation to Baker's Bay that month. The parents also came together to celebrate the Fourth of July with their children.
Garner and Affleck announced their decision to split back in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.