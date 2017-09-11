Rihanna Leaves Fashion Week in Her Dust: See the Star Finish the Fenty x Puma Show on a Dirt Bike

When it came to her show this season, Rihanna took fast and the furious to a new fashionable height.

In honor of Fenty x Puma's newest collection, the songstress threw a dash of danger into this season of Fashion Week by sending a group of motocross stuntmen to do flips over a landscape of pink mounds. As the men took flight inside the uptown Park Avenue Armory on Sunday night, a bevy of fierce models—among them Taylor Hill, Joan Smalls and Adriana Lima—stomped around the pink mountain maze in sexy scuba and racing-inspired bathing suits, bondage dresses, bodysuits and '80s-esque electric outerwear.

Of course, no collection would be complete without a final bow from the designer, but if you were expecting RiRi to simply walk out after that kind of an adrenaline rush, you haven't been paying attention to the bad gal. Instead, the star took a seat on the back of bike and rode out to greet her guests in Fenty style, dressed in a green getup with matching sunglasses and over-the-knee heeled boots.

If we needed any reminding, it's Rihanna's world and we're all just living in it.