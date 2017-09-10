Miss North Dakota Cara Mund Crowned Miss America 2018

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions
Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Being "Insecure" With Small Lips After a Guy Made Fun of Her: "I Took That Really Hard"
Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions
Ladies and gentlemen, may we introduce you to the new Miss America.
Sunday night marked the annual competition that featured beauty pageants from every state competing for the special crown.
Hosted by Chris Harrison and Sage Steele, the event, broadcast live from the Boardwalk Hall Arena in Atlantic City, was filled with suspense as 51 contestants dwindled down to one big winner. So who came out on top?
Congratulations are in order for Miss North Dakota Cara Mund, who grabbed the attention and praise of judges for her beauty, talent and brains. Whether it was her talent of jazz dancing to "The Way You Make Me Feel" by Michael Jackson or to her answers to her two panel questions, the panel was quite impressed.
Donald Kravitz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions
ABC/Lou Rocco
This year's competition was intense like never before as 15 semifinalists were chosen to move on to the swimsuit portion of the competition. Soon after, the Top 12 were announced and asked to compete in the evening gown portion.
The talent competition, which only allowed for 10 contestants, was next up. Some highlights included Miss Missouri Jennifer Davis' Bollywood dance from the film Jai Ho, Miss Texas Morgana Woods' contemporary dance to Adele's "When We Were Young," Miss District of Columbia Briana Kinsey song "Born This Way and Miss Alabama Jessica Procter rendition of "Over the Rainbow."
But only seven could end up in the always unpredictable Q&A portion where judges asked questions ranging from confederate statues to whether or not President Donald Trump was guilty of colluding with Russia in the 2016 election.
Congratulations to the all the contestants and finalists.