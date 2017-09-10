The Weeknd, John Legend and More Celebs Who Have Reached Peak Instagram Husband Status

I spy...with my little eye...The Weeknd!

On Friday night, the "Starboy" reached full Instagram Husband potential when he got caught in a mirror (nice crouch move, dude) taking a photo of his girlfriend Selena Gomez (who was totally wearing his jacket) as she struck a pose for Instagram Stories before heading to the Harper's Bazaar Icons bash in NYC.

Just in case you need a refresher on what an IG Hubby is: That's the husband or significant other of a blogger, online influencer, or celebrity, who takes photographs of his main squeeze and tolerates their social media-saturated lifestyle despite the many interruptions.

And as of a couple of days ago, it appears as if the Canadian crooner has cemented his new status as his gal's go-to photo man. From the look of things, the singer appears to be all about supporting Gomez's place at the top of IG. The "Come and Get It" songstress has the most followers on the platform with a whopping 126 million fans.