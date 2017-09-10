The Weeknd, John Legend and More Celebs Who Have Reached Peak Instagram Husband Status

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Outlander Season 3

Outlander Premiere: Everything's Terrible But We're All Still Alive

Creative Arts Emmy Awards, James Corden

Creative Arts Emmys 2017: Complete List of Winners

BBC Newsman

Watch This BBC News Anchor Hilariously Fail and Then Masterfully Recover on Live Television

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Instagram Husbands

Instagram

I spy...with my little eye...The Weeknd!

On Friday night, the "Starboy" reached full Instagram Husband potential when he got caught in a mirror (nice crouch move, dude) taking a photo of his girlfriend Selena Gomez (who was totally wearing his jacket) as she struck a pose for Instagram Stories before heading to the Harper's Bazaar Icons bash in NYC.

Just in case you need a refresher on what an IG Hubby is: That's the husband or significant other of a blogger, online influencer, or celebrity, who takes photographs of his main squeeze and tolerates their social media-saturated lifestyle despite the many interruptions. 

And as of a couple of days ago, it appears as if the Canadian crooner has cemented his new status as his gal's go-to photo man. From the look of things, the singer appears to be all about supporting Gomez's place at the top of IG. The "Come and Get It" songstress has the most followers on the platform with a whopping 126 million fans.

Photos

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: Romance Rewind

But he's not the only celebrity Instagram Husband who loves to support his powerful lady and her online presence. John Legend Dax Shepard and Channing Tatum are just some of the famous men who go gaga over taking photos of the beloved women in their lives.

Instagram Husbands

Instagram

John Legend

The singer may be the most prolific celebrity Instagram husband. Chrissy Teigen loves to post pics that her man took of her and the Oscar-winning singer loves to share photos of his wife. They're an Instagram couple match made in heaven!

Alex Rodriguez, Met Gala 2017, Instagram Husbands

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez

Like the rest of the world, A-Rod was all about snapping photos of his gal pal Jennifer Lopez at the Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Instagram Husbands

MIKE LEYRAL/AFP/Getty Images

President Barack Obama

Not even the former president could stop himself from snapping up a snap of the former First Lady, Michelle Obama, his wife since 1992, while aboard a yacht during a trip to French Polynesia in April 2017.

Article continues below

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Met Gala 2017, Instagram Husbands

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Tom Brady

The Patriots star got caught peeping on the Brazilian beauty, wife Gisele, at the Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017.

Instagram Husbands

Instagram

Jay-Z

Few "Instagram Husband" snaps are as notorious as this one of the rapper caught playing shutterbug to his longtime wife, Beyoncé, in an elevator.

Instagram Husbands

Instagram

Ryan Reynolds

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress shared a myriad of intimate images taken by her famous hubby.

Article continues below

Instagram Husbands

Instagram

Channing Tatum

The photography buff posted this photos of wife Jenna Dewan Tatum with the caption, "If it wasn't for her I would have never even found the path much less stayed on it and not flown off in flaming truck of dynamite singing devil went down to Georgia. Hahahaha. To my light. I love you. #leicaQ."

Instagram Husbands

Instagram

John Legend ... Again

John's endless images of his wife and daughter Luna deserve not one, but two shout outs in this gallery!

Instagram Husbands

Instagram

Dax Shepard

The CHiPs actor has posted a slew of pics of his hilarious lady love Kristen Bell.

Article continues below

Instagram Husbands

Instagram

Alec Baldwin

The funnyman loves to take pics of wife Hilaria Baldwin and is always so adoring. On July 23, the former 30 Rock star posted this snapshot of his wife with the caption, "Who's luckier than me?"

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

TAGS/ The Weeknd , Selena Gomez , John Legend , Top Stories , VG
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.