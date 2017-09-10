Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Photobombed by Derek Hough in Their Red Carpet Debut as a Married Couple

At the Emmys, a preliminary event before this Sunday's main ceremony, Derek was nominated for an Emmy for the eighth time for Outstanding Choreography for his work on Dancing with the Stars. He did not win and the award was shared between his colleague Mandy Moore (no, not that Mandy Moore) and So You Think You Can Dance's Travis Wall . Derek has won two Emmys in the past and shared one of them with his sister.

Julianne and Brooks, 34, wed in July in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho near her and Derek's parents' home in front of family and friends, including as fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Mark Ballas , Nina Dobrev and Aaron Paul .

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Sep 9, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

"Holy hot damn, my man is beyond my wildest dreams! #mylove #datenight #creativeartsemmys," she wrote on Instagram .

At the Creative Arts Emmys, Julianne, 29, wore a pale pink strapless, satin, draped gown, while her husband and big bro sported black tuxes.

Dancing With the Stars' Julianne Hough and Canadian hockey player Brooks Laich are back on the red carpet together, this time as a married couple. The two showcased some PDA as they arrived at the first day of the two-day 2017 Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles Saturday and posed for photos as her brother Derek, 32, jumped into the frame and gave a double thumbs up.

Here come the newlyweds! And... Derek Hough .

Julianne Hough Is Off the Market

