Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry's 3rd Baby Bonds With His Dad Chris Lopez

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kristen Bell, Hurricane Irma, Shelter

Kristen Bell Performs for Families at Hurricane Irma Shelter and Helps Jennifer Carpenter's Loved Ones Escape Storm

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson Breaks Down in Tears as She Sings "What About" Onstage After Resuming Tour

Josh Flagg, Bobby Boyd

Josh Flagg From Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Is Married

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kailyn Lowry took to Instagram Stories this weekend to share a rare pic of her 1-month-old son being held by his father, Chris Lopez.

"Are they twins or," she wrote.

The 25-year-old Teen Mom 2 star had revealed in May, when she was seven months pregnant, that Chris was the father of her then-unborn baby. A source told E! News at the time, "She really has nothing to do with Chris, the father. She plans on raising the baby on her own."

Chris tweeted last week, "Seen my lil man almost everyday..boom there the truth."

In an on-camera interview with RadarOnline, posted in August, Kailyn said Chris showed up to help her when she went into labor and has been there for them since then.

"I think that every child deserves their dad," she said. "I'm hopeful, I'm positive that he'll be around." 

Photos

Teen Mom Romance Rewind

Kailyn Lowry, Chris Lopez, Baby Lo

Instagram

"He has been as supportive as he can," the mother-of-three said. "He does the best to his ability even though it doesn't necessarily meet the standards of what everyone else expects of him, so I just think people should keep that in mind."

#mythreekings ??

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on

Kailyn has also not revealed the name of their son, who she has dubbed "Baby Lo."

He joins big brothers Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, Kailyn's sons from her previous relationships to Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin.

TAGS/ Teen Mom 2 , Babies , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.