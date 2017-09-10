Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry's 3rd Baby Bonds With His Dad Chris Lopez

Kailyn Lowry took to Instagram Stories this weekend to share a rare pic of her 1-month-old son being held by his father, Chris Lopez.

"Are they twins or," she wrote.

The 25-year-old Teen Mom 2 star had revealed in May, when she was seven months pregnant, that Chris was the father of her then-unborn baby. A source told E! News at the time, "She really has nothing to do with Chris, the father. She plans on raising the baby on her own."

Chris tweeted last week, "Seen my lil man almost everyday..boom there the truth."

In an on-camera interview with RadarOnline, posted in August, Kailyn said Chris showed up to help her when she went into labor and has been there for them since then.

"I think that every child deserves their dad," she said. "I'm hopeful, I'm positive that he'll be around."