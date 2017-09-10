Kristen Bell Performs for Families at Hurricane Irma Shelter and Helps Jennifer Carpenter's Loved Ones Escape Storm

Kristen Bell is basically a Disney superheroine.

Hurricane Irma has made landfall in Florida, where the actress has been helping people in need. On Saturday, she performed for children and their parents at a local middle school, which is being used as a shelter. A video of her singing "For the First Time in Forever" from Frozen was posted on the school's Facebook page.

"I hope maybe some of these songs are running through your head the rest of the day and will take your mind off of it," Kristen told the audience.

"When youre #singinginahurricane, your volunteer back up dancers can & will steal the show," she wrote on Instagram. "Richard and Rebecca everyone! #hurricaneirma"

Kristen Bell, Jennifer Carpenter

J. Vespa/WireImage

Kristen Bell, Jennifer Carpenter Family

Twitter

Kristen has been hunkering down at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel after being stranded in Florida while filming her latest movie in the area.

She recently helped secure shelter for her Frozen co-star Josh Gad's family members, who live on the state's east coast. On Saturday afternoon, Dexter alum Jennifer Carpenter posted on her Twitter page a photo of her grandmother and aunt, writing, "Gma&aunt were ready2 wear helmets N closet under eye of #HurricanIrma til @IMKristenBell found them a way out!!"

Jennifer, best known for playing Deb on Dexter and who starred with Bell in the 2002 film People Are Dead, did not specify how Bell helped her family.

On Sunday morning, Kristen spoke via Facetime to local California news station CBS Sacramento, where her dad, Tom Bell, works as the news director.

"This morning, we visited a shelter to try and sing for some people and lift their spirits a little bit," she said.

The actress said she and a film crew of about 86 people have been staying at the hotel.

"We've just told the front desk that we have an able-bodied crew and if we need to deliver toilet paper and water to people's rooms, we're ready to be on staff," she said.

Kristen said a"couple thousand seniors" recently arrived after evacuating from southern Florida.

"We've got a lot of potties in the hallway. We've got a lot of wheelchairs. And we're making it work," she said. "I'm going to call some Bingo later on this afternoon."

