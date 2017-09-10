Kristen Bell Performs for Families at Hurricane Irma Shelter and Helps Jennifer Carpenter's Loved Ones Escape Storm

Kristen Bell is basically a Disney superheroine.

Hurricane Irma has made landfall in Florida, where the actress has been helping people in need. On Saturday, she performed for children and their parents at a local middle school, which is being used as a shelter. A video of her singing "For the First Time in Forever" from Frozen was posted on the school's Facebook page.

"I hope maybe some of these songs are running through your head the rest of the day and will take your mind off of it," Kristen told the audience.

"When youre #singinginahurricane, your volunteer back up dancers can & will steal the show," she wrote on Instagram. "Richard and Rebecca everyone! #hurricaneirma"