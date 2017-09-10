Josh Flagg From Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Is Married

Mazal tov to Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd!

The star of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and real estate agent married his fiancé Bobby Boyd in front of family and friends in a Jewish wedding at the Beverly Hills Hotel Saturday.

Some guests posted pics and videos from the wedding on Instagram. Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Eden Sassoon shared a clip of the grooms walking back up the aisle after exchanging vows in front of a chuppah decorated with hundreds of white roses, as other wedding-goers threw confetti in celebration. Both men wore black tuxes.

"Thank you @joshflagg1@bboydla for inviting me in, to such a special occasion #marraige #love #family#friend A night never to forget .... " she wrote.