The Bachelorette Alum Britt Nilsson Marries Jeremy Byrne

After two heartbreaking outcomes in Bachelor Nation, Britt Nilsson finally got her fairy tale ending when she married her fiancé, Jeremy Byrne, on Saturday, Us Weekly reports.

The outlet adds that the bride and groom said "I do" in front of 160 guests at the Green Oak Ranch in Vista, California.

"Jeremy's great grandfather actually started this ranch way back when, so it's been in his family forever," the bride told the publication. "It's really beautiful and very nostalgic for Jer for sure."

To kick things up a notch, Britt opted for some funky footwear, a pair of bedazzled Converse, for the fun-filled and festive occasion.

The pair began dating in 2016 and announced their engagement in May.

The Michigan native had competed on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor (season 19) in 2015 and then had a face-off with Kaitlyn Bristowe on season 11 of The Bachelorette.