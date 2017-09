Creative Arts Emmys 2017: Complete List of Winners

The 2017 Creative Arts Emmys are here!

The annual ceremony—which honors outstanding artistic and technical achievement in a variety of television program genres—was split into two nights for the second year in a row. The two-night event held at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. (the same place that the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 17) and features a whopping 92 awards, split into 46 awards per night. The Creative Arts Emmys will be televised on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on FXX.

These precursor awards often illuminate who may take home the big awards at the Primetime Emmys.

Last year, Game of Thrones nabbed nine Creative Arts trophies.

Keep checking back for the continuously updating list of winners...