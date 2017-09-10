How to Transition Your Summer Denim Into Fall

The season is changing, so your wardrobe will, too.
The good news is that you don't need to buy new clothes to be a street style star. You can wear your summer wardrobe—just in a different way. Take denim, for instance. The trends we loved the last three months—destroyed denim, cropped hemlines, large cuffs—are wearable in fall with a few styling updates.
Morgan Stewart has the recipe for success.
"I think denim, for sure, is a cool girl uniform," she revealed over cocktails at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles. "I feel like no matter where you go, you can wear a great pair of denim and pair it up with where ever you are, temperature wise, and look cool."
While sipping on her fall-inspired cocktail, courtesy of bartender Kevin Shayeghi, the star revealed a lot more. Offering a very honest perspective on celebrity street style, she shared her must-know styling tips and things to avoid.
Make our host's Beauty & Essex signature cocktail and join in on the conversation! Watch Happy Hour With Morgan Stewart above!
"The Woodsman," courtesy of Beauty & Essex
Ingredients:
2 scoops of pear puree
1/4 ounce of lemon
1/2 ounce of All Spice Maple Spice
2 ounces of Maker's 46 Bourbon
An apple chip
Directions:
Step 1: Shake and strain into a glass with ice
Step 2: Garnish with an apple chip
Now, you can wear your summer denim any time, any where.
