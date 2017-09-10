How to Transition Your Summer Denim Into Fall

The season is changing, so your wardrobe will, too.

The good news is that you don't need to buy new clothes to be a street style star. You can wear your summer wardrobe—just in a different way. Take denim, for instance. The trends we loved the last three months—destroyed denim, cropped hemlines, large cuffs—are wearable in fall with a few styling updates.

Morgan Stewart has the recipe for success.

"I think denim, for sure, is a cool girl uniform," she revealed over cocktails at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles. "I feel like no matter where you go, you can wear a great pair of denim and pair it up with where ever you are, temperature wise, and look cool."