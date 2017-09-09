EXCLUSIVE!

Jim Carrey Gives Awkward Interview at NYFW Party: "There's No Meaning to Any of This"

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Samantha Bee, Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Creative Arts Emmys 2017: Complete List of Winners

Jennifer Garner Instagram

Jennifer Garner Pens Touching Message After Visiting Children Affected by Hurricane Harvey

ESC: olivia thumb

Olivia Palermo Has a Warning About Ugly Shoes

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Alrrrrrrighty then...

Jim Carrey, known for his hilarious personality on and off-screen, gave Catt Sadler from E! News and Daily Pop an awkward interview on the red carpet at Harper's Bazaar's party celebrating Icons by Carine Roitfeld at the Plaza during New York Fashion Week Friday.

Carrey started off circling her while staring at her intently. Mid-interview, he did a brief James Brown impression.

"There's no meaning to any of this," he said. "So I wanted to find the most meaningless thing that I could come to and join and here I am."

Sadler pointed out that the party celebrates icons. 

"I don't believe in icons," Carrey deadpanned.

Photos

Celeb Party Pics From NYFW Spring 2018

Jim Carrey, NYFW 2017, Harpers Bazaar Party

Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

"I don't believe in personalities. I believe that peace lies beyond personalities, beyond invention and disguise, beyond the red 'S' you wear on your chest, that makes bullets bounce off," he said, paraphrasing a commencement speech he gave Maharishi University of Management in Iowa in 2014, when he received an honorary doctorate for his achievements in the arts. The facility offers a "consciousness-based education."

Carrey wore a zany patterned suit to the event.

"I didn't get dressed up," he said. "There is no me. There's just things happening."

This world, he added, is "not our world."

"We don't matter," he said.

Despite his pessimistic outlook, Carrey actually has something to celebrate; Hours before the party, it was announced that the Showtime series I'm Dying Up Here, in which he serves as executive producer and which is based on his own experience in the stand-up comedy world in the '70s, was picked up for a second season.

TAGS/ Jim Carrey , , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.