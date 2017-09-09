Jennifer Garner Pens Touching Message After Visiting Children Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Jennifer Garner is using her star power to help kids in need.

On Friday, the superstar and mother of three paid a visit to Save the Children in Houston after Hurricane Harvey, the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years, wreaked its havoc on the Lone Star State.

During the trip, Jennifer, who is on Save the Children's Board of Trustees, visited Hilliard Elementary to help hand out donations to families who have young children in need.

After the visit, Jen took to her Instagram to share photos with her fans and write a touching message, "Today I was inspired by the huge hearts in Texas. There is a generosity of spirit that gets lost in political rhetoric, but-- people come together in a time of crisis. You know what’s beautiful? Children look for light."

The A-lister added, "Terrifying things have happened to these kids in the past couple of weeks, but they don’t want to dwell on those stories. They want to tell you that their neighbor’s puppy was found. That they saved their mother’s life by throwing her a rope when the flood water overcame her and now she’s ok. That they all celebrated when power came back on. We have to protect our kids and we have to learn from them."