Megan Fox Returns to the Spotlight and Showcases Sexy Look at Fashion Fest Show in Mexico

Muy caliente!

While models walked the runways of New York Fashion Week, Megan Fox recently strutted her stuff in a sexy black, beaded and fringed cut-out gown on the catwalk runway at the Liverpool Insurgentes department store's Fashion Fest autumn/winter 2017 fashion show at the Frontón México in Mexico City, marking a rare public appearance. She also showcased other outfits, such as a white, frilly long-sleeved shirt, paired with black cropped pants with white frilly edges.

She had earlier in the week attended a store tour at Liverpool Polanco in the city, marking her first official celebrity event since May 2016—two months before she gave birth to her and husband Brian Austin Green's third child and son together, Journey River Green.