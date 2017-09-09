Katy Perry Throws It Back to a Time When Things Were Pretty Awkward

Talk about awkward!

Looking like she's in the video for "Last Friday Night," Katy Perry threw things back to her awkward youth when she shared an Instagram post of her teenage self with her 67 million fans. The headline-making singer, who has a hairstyle that Meg Ryan might envy, appears to be recording music a decade before her first hit single.

The photo shows a blonde Perry, who was then known as Katy Hudson, rocking some oh-so-'90s jeans, a grey top and what looks like a pony-hair belt.

Along with the hilarious photo, the "Swish Swish" star wrote, "13 year old me. Wannabe popstar."

She may have been a wannabe back then but she's anything but that now! It wasn't long before the kid with stars in her eyes became a full-fledged pop star.