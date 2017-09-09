Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Wear Daring Looks at NYFW Party

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jennerturned heads Friday with different daring looks at a star-studded party for New York Fashion Week, which celebrates top designers' spring/summer 2018 collections.

Kim wore a slinky, strapless, silver Versace gown with a matching choker and gladiator sandals and sported the silver platinum blond hairstyle she debuted earlier this week.

Kendall arrived at the bash wearing a semi-sheer, black tulle, jeweled boat neck Dolce & Gabbana fall 2017 black tulle cocktail dress.

A source told E! News exclusively that Kim and Kendall hung out with close friends and did not stay at the bash until the end. 

Read

Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Baby No. 3 Surrogate Reports

Kim Kardashian, NYFW 2017, Harpers Bazaar Party

Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Kim Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showcases silver blond hair and a shimmering dress at the Harper's Bazaar celebrates ICONS by Carine Roitfeld party.

Kendall Jenner, NYFW 2017, Harpers Bazaar Party

Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Kendall Jenner

The model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star strikes a pose at the Harper's Bazaar celebrates ICONS by Carine Roitfeld party.

Hailey Baldwin, NYFW 2017, Harpers Bazaar Party

Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Hailey Baldwin

The model and daughter of Stephen Baldwin is a golden girl at the Harper's Bazaar celebrates ICONS by Carine Roitfeld party.

Gigi Hadid, NYFW 2017, Harpers Bazaar Party

Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Gigi Hadid

The model showcases a bold look at the Harper's Bazaar celebrates ICONS by Carine Roitfeld party.

The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, NYFW 2017, Harpers Bazaar Party

Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd

The couple make the Harper's Bazaar celebrates ICONS by Carine Roitfeld party a date night.

Brooke Shields, NYFW 2017, Harpers Bazaar Party

Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Brooke Shields

The actress showcases a black and white style at the Harper's Bazaar celebrates ICONS by Carine Roitfeld party.

Jim Carrey, NYFW 2017, Harpers Bazaar Party

Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Jim Carrey

The funnyman dazzles with his fashion style at the Harper's Bazaar celebrates ICONS by Carine Roitfeld party.

Irina Shayk, NYFW 2017, Harpers Bazaar Party

Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Irina Shayk

The model and girlfriend of Bradley Cooper is all smiles at the Harper's Bazaar celebrates ICONS by Carine Roitfeld party.

Sofia Richie, NYFW 2017, Harpers Bazaar Party

Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Sofia Richie

The model and daughter of Lionel Richie strikes a pose at the Harper's Bazaar celebrates ICONS by Carine Roitfeld party.

Heidi Klum, NYFW 2017, Harpers Bazaar Party

Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Heidi Klum

The supermodel, Project Runway host and America's Got Talent co-judge shines at the Harper's Bazaar celebrates ICONS by Carine Roitfeld party.

Courtney Love, NYFW 2017, Harpers Bazaar Party

Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Courtney Love

The rock star showcases a black, sleek look at the Harper's Bazaar celebrates ICONS by Carine Roitfeld party.

Kendall Jenner, NYFW 2017, Harper's Bazaar Party

BFA

Kendall Jenner

The model attends the Harper's Bazaar celebrates ICONS by Carine Roitfeld party, presented by Moët & Chandon, Infor, Laura Mercier, Stella Artois, Fujifilm and Swarovski.

Jared Leto, NYFW 2017, Harpers Bazaar Party

Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Jared Leto

The Oscar winner and Suicide Squad star strikes a pose at the Harper's Bazaar celebrates ICONS by Carine Roitfeld party.

Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, NYFW 2017, Harpers Bazaar Party

BFA

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton

The Hilton sisters stick together at the Harper's Bazaar celebrates ICONS by Carine Roitfeld party.

Nicki Minaj, NYFW 2017, Harpers Bazaar Party

Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Nicki Minaj

The rapper showcases a colorful look at the Harper's Bazaar celebrates ICONS by Carine Roitfeld party.

Kim Kardashian, NYFW 2017, Harpers Bazaar Party

BFA

Kim Kardashian

The reality star chats with a guest at the Harper's Bazaar celebrates ICONS by Carine Roitfeld party.

ESC: NYFW Social, Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls

Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Karlie Kloss & Joan Smalls

Attend the Tom Ford show, After Party.

ESC: NYFW Parties, Kate Bosworth

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kate Bosworth

Attends the NYFW Kickoff Party, hosted by E!, ELLE & IMG and sponsored by TRESEMME.

ESC: NYFW Parties, Winnie Harlow

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

Attends the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership Ball.

ESC: NYFW Parties, Kim Kardashian

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian

Attends the Mert and Marcus book launch party.

ESC: NYFW Parties, Bella Hadid

John Lamparski/WireImage

Bella Hadid

Attends Bulgari 'Goldea The Roman Night' launch party.

ESC: NYFW Parties, Paris Jackson

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Paris Jackson

Attends the NYFW Kickoff Party, hosted by E!, ELLE & IMG and sponsored by TRESEMME.

ESC: NYFW Parties, Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Ansel Elgort

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford & Ansel Elgort

Attend the Tom Ford show, After Party.

ESC: NYFW Parties, Romee Strijd

Andrew Morales/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Romee Strijd

Attends the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership Ball.

The party took place at the Plaza Hotel and was presented by Moët & Chandon, Infor, Laura Mercier, Stella Artois, Fujifilm and Swarovski. Other guests included Irina Shayk,Adriana LimaGigi HadidParis Jackson, Nicki MinajBrooke ShieldsSofia Richie, Hailey Baldwin, Jared LetoJim CarreyCiara, Paris Hilton and sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, couple Amber Rose and 21 Savage.

 Selena Gomez and The Weeknd also made it a date night. He also performed onstage.

The two were spotted holding hands and giving kisses to each other and looked like extremely happy and in love, the source told E! News. The Weeknd started his set around 11 and performed almost a dozen songs and really got the crowd pumped, the source said.

