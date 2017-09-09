Kendall Jenner Cuddles Puppies While Battling James Franco in Tonight Show Trivia Game

Cuteness alert!

Kendall Jenner appeared on Friday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she faced off against James Franco in the recurring segment, Pup Quiz. Host Jimmy Fallon asked each of them multiple-choice trivia game questions about animals and if they answered correctly, they get to cuddle a golden retriever puppy. If they answered wrong, their opponent gets one.

The model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star answered the question "What was the most popular name for a female dog in the United States last year?" incorrectly (she answered "Luna," when the correct answer was "Bella").

"That was my second answer," she said.

James then received a second golden retriever puppy to cuddle.

No worries; he soon answered a question incorrectly himself, on a "Double Puppardy" round, so Kendall got two puppies to cuddle herself.