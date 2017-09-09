Paris Jackson and Other Models With Famous Parents Steal the Show at NYFW 2017

Paris Jackson may not have walked a runway yet but she still turned heads at 2017 New York Fashion Week.

The 19-year-old model, who signed a contract with a top agency earlier this year, and daughter of the late Michael Jackson sat in the front row with friend and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and actress Brooke Sheilds at the Calvin Klein spring / summer 2018 show Thursday.

"Thank you everyone at Calvin for accepting who i am and embracing my way of expressing myself with an open mind and open heart," Paris wrote on Instagram Saturday. "Being able to incorporate my own style into this fashion means more to me than you know."

She also attended NYFW parties, most recently the 2017 Harper's Bazaar ICONS party, wearing a gorgeous floral cut-out gown.