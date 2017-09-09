Faven Liuget's Husband Corey Isn't Happy About Her Clothing Business on WAGS Miami: "I Need Some Attention Too"

Can Faven Liuget juggle it all?

In this sneak peek from tomorrow night's episode of WAGS Miami, Faven gets into a disagreement with her husband, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Corey Liuget, who isn't pleased about all the time she's devoting to her clothing business and upcoming fashion show.

"I need some attention too," he tells her. "I miss us. I miss you."

"I understand that, but I really finally, I'm having the time to do something for myself, like something that's going to lead me to be successful in my own way because it's always been about only Corey," she replies.

Photos

WAGS Miami's Cutest Couple Pics

But the NFL player still isn't comfortable with his wife spending so much time away from home.

"At the end of the day, I am missing those damn meal preps," he says. "I am missing just being able to enjoy you cooking and me coming home and you wearing something nice and the kids asleep. When am I going to get that back? I'm tired of waiting."

Find out Faven's response in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of WAGS Miami Thursdays at 9 p.m., only on E!

