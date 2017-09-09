Christina El Moussa's Tips for a Post-Breakup Home Redesign

Christina El Moussa is E!'s celebrity guest editor for lifestyle and home. In addition to starring in one of HGTV's most popular shows, Flip or Flop, Christina is a real estate investor and interior design expert. Whether she's tiling walls for a renovation project or switching to mom duty with her two children, this is one woman who's always on the move—and she's taking over at E! Home during fashion week to show us how it's done.
Today, the TV star is weighing in on how redesign your home after a breakup. Follow her tips for your own fresh start.
Changing up your home decor is a great way to get a fresh start, especially when going through something like a breakup or a divorce. Begin with replacing the pictures of your ex around the house with photos of your kids or memories with friends. You can even shop for beautiful new frames to make the process more fun and design friendly.
Jardin Wire Frame, $25
Article continues below
A new bed set is definitely a good idea: the right comforter and sheets will make all the difference. You can even go for some funky pillows to transform the look of your bedding from whatever it was before.
Priano Duvet Cover, $258-$328
Article continues below
Striped Linen Duvet Cover with Herringbone Effect, $149-$169
It's time to get creative. For a female, maybe now's the chance to do things a little bit more girly since there's not another person living with you. A guy may want to have something more masculine and do the place up like a bachelor pad. Whatever the situation, you can explore these themes with your artwork. Don't be afraid to search outside of your comfort zone—this redesign is all about new beginnings.
Article continues below
Remote Calling 1, $282
Article continues below
You're really going to want to freshen up your living space while navigating this transitional period. Whether it's with flowers and succulents—so you'll need some vases—or a brand new paint job, bring good energy to your environment. Painting is not that expensive, and you can add fun colors or an accent wall to accomplish this decor goal in a few simple steps.
Article continues below
Keep up with Christina during Fashion Week at E!, as she shares her best tips and advice for all things home.