Chris Soules Is All Smiles While Attending Former Bachelor Contestant Sharleen Joynt's Wedding

Will you accept this rose and wedding ring?

While all eyes may be on Fashion Week in New York City, a former Bachelor contestant was quietly saying "I Do" to the man of her dreams.

E! News can confirm reality star Sharleen Joynt married Andy Levine at Battery Park Gardens Friday evening.

Close to 100 guests including Bachelor Nation members Becca Tilley, Calia Quinn, Kelly Travis, Andi Dorfman and Nick Viall were in attendance for the special ceremony.

In addition, Chris Soules was able to make it to New York City for a rare public appearance. The former Bachelor appeared in good spirits as he mingled with guests and celebrated the couple's love. "Chris was very laid back and happy throughout the night. He was laughing a lot and having a good time talking to people," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "He was not somber by any means. He was having a great time and enjoying being out with friends."