Lady Gaga, Margot Robbie, Jason Sudeikis and More Spotted at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival

Lady Gaga

J. Merritt/GC Images

The 2017 Toronto International Film Festival is in full swing.

The festival just started on Sept. 7 and runs until Sept. 17, but there have already been several celebrity sightings.

Shia LaBeouf and Sverrir Gudnason hit the red carpet on the first day of the festival to promote their film Borg/McEnroe, a film about the 1980 Wimbledon Championship match between tennis players Björn Borg and John McEnroe. Quantico's Priyanka Chopra was another early arrival and wore a pink Fendi ensemble to the premiere of Pahuna: The Little Visitors. The film, which she produced, is about three Nepalese children who get separated from their parents while entering Sikkim and their experiences in this new place. 

Photos

2017 Toronto International Film Festival: Star Sightings

But these weren't the only celebrities to hit the red carpet on the first day of the festival. Charlie Hunnam, who stars in the remake of the 1973 film Papillon, was spotted in a sharp suit and tie, and Armie Hammer looked dapper in a navy Ralph Lauren suit at the premiere of Call Me by Your Name.

More celebrities joined in on the fun on the second day of the festival. Lady Gaga was spotted wearing a black Elie Saab ensemble for the premiere of Gaga: Five Foot Two, which is set to be released on Netflix Sept. 22. Jason Sudeikis and Ed Harris were also seen at the festival for Kodachrome, and Margot Robbie, star of I, Tonya, was seen along with her co-stars Sebastian Stan and Allison Janney and director Craig Gillespie.

For pictures of the celebrity sightings, check out the gallery:

Lady Gaga, 2017 Toronto International Film Festival

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

The "Bad Romance" singer wore a black Elie Saab number and killer heels to the press conference for Gaga: Five Foot Two.

Priyanka Chopra, 2017 Toronto International Film Festival

J. Merritt/WireImage

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico star wore a pink Fendi outfit to the premiere of Pahuna: The Little Visitors.

Jason Sudeikis and Ed Harris, 2017 Toronto International Film Festival

George Pimentel/WireImage

Jason Sudeikis and Ed Harris

The two actors posed for a picture at the premiere of Kodachrome.

Shia LaBeouf, 2017 Toronto International Film Festival

J. Merritt/WireImage

Shia LaBeouf

The actor wore a dark Prada suit with a colorful shirt to the premiere of Borg/McEnroe.

Margot Robbie, 2017 Toronto International Film Festival

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Margot Robbie

The I, Tonya star wore a striped top and black skirt to the IMDb Studio at The Visa Infinite Lounge. 

Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney & Craig Gillespie, 2017 Toronto International Film Festival

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney and Craig Gillespie

Robbie posed with her I, Tonya co-stars Stan and Janney and the film's director Gillespie. 

Grace Jones, 2017 Toronto International Film Festival

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Grace Jones

The singer styled her black dress with cool shades and a bold red lip for the premiere of Grace Jones: Bloodlight And Bami.

Tatiana Maslany, 2017 Toronto International Film Festival

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Tatiana Maslany

The actress was all smiles as she held her IMDb Fan Favorite STARmeter Award.

Charlie Hunnam, 2017 Toronto International Film Festival

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Charlie Hunnam

The actor sported a suit and tie to the premiere of Papillon.

Armie Hammer, 2017 Toronto International Film Festival

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Armie Hammer

The actor donned a navy Ralph Lauren look to the premiere of Call Me by Your Name.

Downsizing, featuring Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig and Christoph Waltz, is also scheduled to be shown at the festival along with Suburbicon, which was directed by George Clooney

Make sure to check out E! News for more updates on the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. 

