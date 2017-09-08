It Kids Reveal Which Actors They Want to Play Their Adult Characters in the Sequel

by Natasha Lubczenko

It appears that one murderous clown movie is simply not enough.

The latest film adaptation of Stephen King's chilling novel, It, has just hit theaters and there is already promise of a sequel. The film follows a group of misfit teens--self-dubbed "The Losers' Club"—as they face off with an evil clown named Pennywise who has been terrorizing the children of their town of Derry, Maine for centuries.

While the novel jumps back and forth between the characters as kids and as adults in their quest to rid their town of the menacing clown, this new adaptation focuses solely on their childhood and leaves the adulthood battles for the sequel.

In a recent interview with MTV News, the teen cast gives some thought to who they would like to play their characters as adults. The result? A star-studded cast with quite the impressive resume.

It Movie Gallery, Eddie Kaspbrak, Jack Dylan Grazer, Jake Gyllenhaal

Getty Images

Jack Dylan Grazer

The 14-year-old actor envisions Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal adopting the role.

It Movie Gallery, Bill Denbrough, Jaeden Lieberher, Christian Bale

Getty Images

Jaeden Lieberher

The child star's pick for future Bill Denbrough, stuttering leader of the misfit pack, would be Oscar-winning actor, Christian Bale.

It Movie Gallery, Ben Hanscom, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chris Pratt

Getty Images

Jeremy Ray Taylor

The 14-year-old actor who plays Ben Hanscom, set his sights high for the adult version of his not-so-in-shape character. His choice? "Chris Pratt. I get all fit and stuff," said Taylor.

Article continues below

It Movie Gallery, Stanley Uris, Wyatt Oleff, Joseph Gorden-Levitt

Getty Images

Wyatt Oleff

"It's hard for me, but my mom and I kind of decided on someone like Joseph Gordon-Levitt…if he like grew out his hair or something," said the 14-year-old.

It Movie Gallery, Mike Hanlon, Chosen Jacobs, Chadwick Boseman

Getty Images

Chosen Jacobs

The 16-year-old actor who plays history buff Mike Hanlon, would choose Captain America: Civil War actor, Chadwick Boseman, for the future role.

It Movie Gallery, Beverly Marsh, Sophia Lillis, Jessica Chastain

Getty Images

Sophia Lillis

Golden Globe-winner and fellow redhead Jessica Chastain is who 15-year-old would want to play the adult version of Beverly Marsh, the lone female member of The Losers' Club.

Article continues below

It Movie Gallery, Richie Tozier, Finn Wolfhard, Bill Hader

Getty Images

Finn Wolfhard

 "Bill Hader for me. That's my top."

While a date for the sequel is not yet set, it is believed that It director Andy Muschietti will be returning as well as writer Gary Dauberman.

The latest adaptation is out in theaters now.

