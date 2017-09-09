Inside Rory and Joey Feek's Heartwarming, Heartbreaking Love Story

And after she was gone, he started writing about their 13 years together, a fairy-tale love story full of devotion to family and faith.

Having that outlet surely served as a solace for him, a cathartic way to share their journey with others who might have needed reminding that they weren't alone, and later to keep Joey's memory alive.

The Kansas native served in the Marines for eight years before ultimately moving to Nashville in 1995 to pursue songwriting. He got his first big monetary break in 1998 when Collin Raye recorded his "Someone You Used to Know" and word got around. He continued to pen hits, scoring his first No. 1 with Shelton's "Some Beach," and co-founded the publishing house Giantslayer Music.

Joey (born Joey Martin, in Alexandria, Ind.) moved to Nashville in 1998 to be a singer, working for a veterinary clinic to pay the bills. She was signed by Sony in 2001 but her debut album, Strong Enough to Cry, was never released. The good news was, she fell in love.

"Halfway through making the record, Rory and I met, and we got married probably within four months of meeting," she told CMT News.

Joey actually first laid eyes on Rory when she saw him play at a songwriters' night at the Bluebird Café and knew, right then and there, that he was the one for her. However, a couple songs in, he introduced his daughters to the crowd and she assumed he was married.

Two years passed before Joey heard that Rory, whom she knew by then was a single dad who had raised his then-teenage daughters on his own, was going to be playing another songwriters night, and she decided she had to go. "After that night, it was over for me," she said in an interview with Bill Gaither on their DVD Inspired, which came out after their 2013 album Inspired: Songs of Faith and Family.

Their first date was on Valentine's Day and he proposed two months later. They tied the knot on June 15, 2002, and their reception was at Pearl's Palace, upstairs from Lumpy's restaurant in Mt. Pleasant, Tenn.—the spot where they finally met. Rory's first memory of Joey was of her bounding up their stairs and introducing herself to him.