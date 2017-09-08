Rihanna Reveals the Surprising Time She Feels Most Beautiful: ''In Humid Weather!''

She's got it going on! 

Rihanna is no doubt one of the most beautiful women in the world, but how does she do it? Well, the musician had a chat with E! News' Catt Sadler at Thursday night's launch party for her new cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, and she revealed her surprising beauty secrets. 

"When I have a tan," Rihanna revealed when asked when she feels most beautiful. "Usually in humid weather. I guess that's really me describing Barbados right now, but I'm just fantasizing about that." Rihanna also wants all women to feel beautiful in their own skin, which was one of the reasons she created Fenty Beauty.

How exactly does she plan to accomplish that goal? Watch the clip above for her inspirational words! 

