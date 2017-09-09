22 Oversized Sweaters to Ease You Into Fall

Depending on where in the country you're located, you're either currently experiencing the seasonal phenomenon known as sweater weather, or you're about to be.
Regardless, it's mandatory that you stock up on cozy oversized pullovers just for the occasion. This is by no means new information, nor is the roomy sweater trend new, but for some reason it's always just as exciting as it was the year before.
Call us sweater hoarders if you wish, but we promise: These 22 picks are just the items you need to get you in the mood for fall.
Article continues below
Article continues below
SJYP STEVE J & YONI P Embroidered Ribbed Striped Cotton-Blend Turtleneck sweater, $195
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Now all you're missing is a pumpkin spice latte in hand!
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!