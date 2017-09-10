Hencha Voigt Gets Cozy With Astrid Bavaresco's Man on WAGS Miami: "Revenge Is So Sweet"

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Miss America 2018, Miss North Dakota Cara Mund

Miss North Dakota Cara Mund Crowned Miss America 2018

Kylie Jenner, Life of Kylie 101

Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Being "Insecure" With Small Lips After a Guy Made Fun of Her: "I Took That Really Hard"

Outlander Season 3

Outlander Premiere: Everything's Terrible But We're All Still Alive

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

All's fair in love and war!

Hencha Voigt was out to get revenge on Astrid Bavaresco in Sunday's all-new episode of WAGS Miami.

After getting a drink thrown in her face during their explosive confrontation in last week's episode, the fitness model did just that by cozying up to the Hera Swim designer's love interest, baseball player Michael Crouse.

"Astrid thinks she can f--k with me over and over again and can get away with it," she said. "I think Michael's cute and I can snatch him up from Astrid whenever I want. So, now I'm gonna take her cake and eat it all."

Photos

WAGS Miami Stars' Hottest Pics

Following their PDA-filled date, Hencha gleefully spilled the news of her vengeance to Darnell Thibodeaux and Faven Liuget, who were both (kinda) shocked.

"I wouldn't put it past Hencha," Darnell said. "Cause seriously, if I had a drink thrown in my face, I might take your man too!"

But Michael eventually decided to come clean to Astrid about his rendezvous with Hencha, and unsurprisingly, she was completely caught off guard.

"At the point, I feel like disrespected," she told him. "I don't think I could hang out with you again. I'm disappointed." Oops!

Photos

WAGS Miami's Cutest Couple Pics

Meanwhile, Ashley Nicole Roberts and her future mother-in-law, Phyllis, continued to battle each other while wedding planning. And, to Ashley's frustration, her fiancé, Philip Wheeler, still refused to get involved in their ongoing feud.

"That's one thing you could do to help me out with this whole planning thing is tame your mom," Ashley told him. "It's either her side or my side. You're about to spend the rest of your life with me, not your mama."

Recap everything that happened in this week's episode above!

Watch a brand new episode of WAGS Miami Thursdays at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , WAGS Miami , E! Shows , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.