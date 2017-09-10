Hencha Voigt Gets Cozy With Astrid Bavaresco's Man on WAGS Miami: "Revenge Is So Sweet"

All's fair in love and war!

Hencha Voigt was out to get revenge on Astrid Bavaresco in Sunday's all-new episode of WAGS Miami.

After getting a drink thrown in her face during their explosive confrontation in last week's episode, the fitness model did just that by cozying up to the Hera Swim designer's love interest, baseball player Michael Crouse.

"Astrid thinks she can f--k with me over and over again and can get away with it," she said. "I think Michael's cute and I can snatch him up from Astrid whenever I want. So, now I'm gonna take her cake and eat it all."