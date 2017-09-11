Models Use This $9 Beauty Tool to De-Puff Their Eyes Backstage

Whether you're a model backstage during New York Fashion Week, a mom or a busy person (or all three), this hack is for you.

Crazy schedules, early wake-up calls and late nights make puffy eyes almost inevitable. Our eyes, which are surrounded by very thin skin, easily accumulate fluid (or puffiness) as the result of stress, crying, too much salt, allergies, dehydration and a lack of sleep—things that models try to avoid as much as possible, but are not immune to.

Enter celebrity aesthetician, Liz Kennedy, who's responsible for prepping the models' skin behind the scenes of the TOME runway show. The skin expert revealed her fast, effective and necessary routine for getting rid of puffy eyes, so you can achieve bright eyes fast.