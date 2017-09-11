Models Use This $9 Beauty Tool to De-Puff Their Eyes Backstage

Donato Sardella/Getty Images
Whether you're a model backstage during New York Fashion Week, a mom or a busy person (or all three), this hack is for you.
Crazy schedules, early wake-up calls and late nights make puffy eyes almost inevitable. Our eyes, which are surrounded by very thin skin, easily accumulate fluid (or puffiness) as the result of stress, crying, too much salt, allergies, dehydration and a lack of sleep—things that models try to avoid as much as possible, but are not immune to.
Enter celebrity aesthetician, Liz Kennedy, who's responsible for prepping the models' skin behind the scenes of the TOME runway show. The skin expert revealed her fast, effective and necessary routine for getting rid of puffy eyes, so you can achieve bright eyes fast.
The pro swears by "using a jade roller prior [to skin-care products] to reduce swelling and puffiness." The jade roller, which has been a Chinese beauty practice since the 7th century, is a popular tool among models, including Miranda Kerr, Behati Prinsloo and Dallas Cameron. The precious stone essentially rolls away inflammation, reduces toxins in the skin and preps the skin for the following products.
The best part: It's only $9.
100% Natural Grade A Jade Facial Slimming Massage Roller for Face and Eye, $8.99
After using the roller, Liz places hydrating gel pads under their eyes: "The Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels are great for cooling down, as well as plumping the skin, in an overheated and overcrowded backstage area," she told E! News.
All together her routine costs a total of $24 and takes about fifteen minutes. This backstage hack is certainly worth a try.
