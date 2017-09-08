Tori Spelling Reflects on Her Everlasting Friendship With Jennie Garth: She Used to Beat Up All My Bad Boyfriends

Whether they were playing Donna Martin and Kelly Taylor on screen or just themselves behind the scenes, Tori Spellingand Jennie Garth have always had each other's backs.

Nearly 30 years since they made their debuts on Beverly Hills, 90210, the two actresses may have said goodbye to their teen characters, but they haven't left each other.

"As my best friend my whole life, she completes me," Spelling told E! News at the Launch of Netflix's Project Mc2. "She makes me a better person and I think together we compliment each other really well."

Alongside her 9-year-old daughter, Stella McDermott, Spelling reflected on how far they've come since their initial TV days. One of the biggest signs of their growth is the fact they're both mothers to a combined eight children.

"We far surpass the Brady Brunch between the two of us," she quipped.