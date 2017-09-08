Bobby Brown Files Lawsuit to Stop Release of Upcoming Bobbi Kristina Biopic

Bobby Brown does not want the upcoming biopic of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown to air.
Bobbi Kristina is set to premiere on Sunday, Oct. 8 on TV One, but Bobby has just filed a lawsuit to stop it from being released. In court documents obtained by E! News, Bobby claims that the TV One defendants "knowingly and maliciously" used his persona and life in the movie and promotion of the film.
Bobby also claims in the court documents that the movie "contains defamatory and untrue depictions" of him "being violate" towards the late Whitney Houston.
One line in the documents states that the biopic "contains defamatory untrue depictions" of Bobby and Bobbi Kristina's relationship, with scenes "suggesting" that Bobby "does not love his daughter."
In addition to keeping the made-for-TV movie from airing, Bobby also is seeking over $1 million in damages.
The biopic, which at this time is still set to air in October, will star actress Joy Rovaris as Bobbi Kristina, actor Hassan Johnson as Bobby and actress Demetria McKinney as Whitney Houston. The biopic will also detail Bobbi's relationship with Nick Gordon, who last year was found legally responsible for her death in 2015.
Actor Nadji Jeter will portray Nick Gordon in the biopic.