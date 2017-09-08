What Models Really Do Backstage at New York Fashion Week

In between the glitz and the glamour, there is some sartorial downtime.

Such is the case for runway stars every season at New York Fashion Week. While backstage at a fashion show can seem like an unchartered, luxurious abyss to someone who's never gotten the chance to venture back there, we're here to pop that mystery bubble and share all of the surprisingly normal moments that typically take place behind the dark curtains.

For strangers to the backstage area, it is typically much smaller, more crowded and less plush than some may imagine. Tables lined with mirrors usually surround the space while makeup artists and hairstylists utilize what sparse room they have to make the designer's vision come to life on the model in their chair.

In the meantime, photographers and videographers document every step of the styling process while fashion editors and beauty writers whip out their recorders for an interview and jot notes on a pad. Simply, it's organized chaos—well, mostly organized.