Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds: The Romantic Roads That Led to the Couple's Inevitable Intersection at Love and Long-Term Happiness

"I'm actually a very shy person and the idea of losing my anonymity was one that was scary to me," Lively told Vanity Fair recently, recalling the life-changing decision that was signing on to star in Gossip Girl 10 years ago (in 2007, Reynolds was still best known for 2002's Van Wilder). "I remember saying when I read this script, 'Whoever does this will not be able to walk out of their house ever again and be the same as before they started this.'"

The crazy newness of it all perhaps prompted Lively to gravitate toward co-star Penn Badgley, who also played her off-and-on-but-meant-to-be love interest on the show. They quietly dated for almost two years, careful not to seem like more than friends at first (they sat about a foot apart during a joint appearance on The View when the show was a freshman phenomenon), but ultimately their real-life coupling drove fans wild.

And when they broke up, they did not bring their drama to work with them.

"The shocking thing was, I found out on the set of the Season 2 finale that Blake and Penn had broken up months before," Gossip Girl executive producer Josh Safran told Vanity Fair. "They kept the breakup hidden from the crew, which you could never do now. I don't even know how they did it. They kept it from everybody which is a testament to how good they are as actors. Because they did not want their personal drama to relate to the show."