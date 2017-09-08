Olaf's Frozen Adventure's Songs Will Put You in the Holiday Spirit and Brighten Your Day

Get into the holiday spirit early, Frozen-style!

Snippets of new songs from the upcoming sequel featurette Olaf's Frozen Adventure were released Friday. The special sees Olaf, voiced by returning star Josh Gad, seeking to set new family holiday traditions for Anna and Elsa, who have none.

Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, who reprise their roles as the sisters, sing the duet "When We're Together." The featurette also contains the song "That Time of Year," performed by Gad.

The special contains four original songs overall, all written by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson.