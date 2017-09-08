Kelis Is Bringing Her Milkshake Recipe to Your Yard

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bobbi Kristina, Bobby Brown, Twitter

Bobby Brown Files Lawsuit to Stop Release of Upcoming Bobbi Kristina Biopic

ESC: Models Backstage, Gigi Hadid

What Models Really Do Backstage at New York Fashion Week

Troy Gentry, Montgomery Gentry

Troy Gentry From Montgomery Gentry Killed in Helicopter Crash

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

She can teach you and she won't even have to charge.

Kelis is ready to share her milkshake recipe, 14 years after the release of her hit 2003 song, "Milkshake." The singer has teamed up with Baileys to bring us a delicious recipe, just in time for National Chocolate Milkshake Day on Sept. 12!

"Hi I'm Kelis and people always ask what's in my milkshake," she says in the video. "Baileys obviously."

Kelis then breaks down her milkshake recipe. Check it out below!

Photos

Celebrity Cookbooks

Kelis

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Step 1: Add 4 scoops of chocolate ice cream

Step 2: Add 8 ounces of ginger beer

Step 3: Add 3 ounces of Baileys Irish ice cream

Step 4: Add 5 pieces of candied ginger

Step 5: 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

Step 6: Blend!

You can also add some honey to rim of your class and dip it in chili cinnamon for an extra treat! Then you can pour your milkshake into your glass, add some ginger infused whipped cream and a candied ginger slice and a straw and you're ready to go!

We hope this brings all the boys to your yard!

TAGS/ Viral , Food , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.