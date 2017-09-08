Give Me the Kylie Jenner: The Price and the Pain of Surgery to Get the Star's Famous Curves

The moment that 21-year-old Carolina Quixano sits down in the examination room of Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Jason Diamond she starts explaining what part of Kylie Jenner she most envies.
"They're round and full and they're beautiful," Quixano, a recent college grad and aspiring TV host, tells Diamond. "I would love to look like that."
Quixano is talking about the Life of Kylie star's famously full lips.
"Well, let's see what we're working with," Diamond tells her as he proceeds to evaluate her appearance.
For the next half hour or so Quixano will undergo a consultation from the noted 90210-based surgeon on the range of options (surgical and non-surgical) that he could employ—not just to her lips, but also to other parts of her body that she wouldn't mind having Kylie-fied.
Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Diamond says Quixano is part of a growing trend of young women who are interested in emulating Kylie's look. The E! star has admitted to getting lip fillers, made a fortune off her "lip kits" and once famously quipped, "I think big lips are awesome."
"People come in and say, 'I've seen the changes that Kylie has made and I want to do something similar," Dr. Diamond tells E! News. "It's a very common request that we get."
It's also a potentially pricey request.
The lowest-cost option is a non-surgical one: a lip contouring procedure with synthetic fillers that takes just five minutes and can cost anywhere from $1,200 to $3,500. But Diamond cautions that there are two major issues that can arise for patients seeking this entry-level lip beauty solution: Fillers only last about six months and don't always achieve the level of fullness people desire.
"With the non-surgical procedures, we are we are very limited by somebody's anatomy," Diamond explains. "We can only make changes confined to what that anatomy will allow. Often times those changes they want, in shape and thickness, will require a surgical technique."
And that is when it can start making a major dent in your bank account, with surgical enhancements such as lifts and fat-injecting to the lips alone costing as much as $30,000, depending on the procedure. "Surgery is a good option for people who don't want to be coming back and forth to the office on a regular basis," Diamond says.
Although Diamond specializes in facial work, he and his team also fulfill requests from women seeking the boobs and butts of their favorite stars, including 20-year-old Kylie.
Diamond says it all starts with a head-to-toe evaluation, explaining, "As long as I can give somebody what they want, and I think it makes sense and I think it'll look good, then we can make somebody really happy." Although Diamond estimates a total-body Kylie makeover can come with a price tag as high as $150,000, it doesn't stop many women from hiring him and his team of surgeons to alter their appearance. "I did a surgery just yesterday with my partner where he sculpted the breasts and the buttocks and I redid the face," Diamond says. "And we do that probably once a week."
Although these full-body transformations are typically reserved for adult women, Diamond reveals that he will do lip work on teens, saying, "I would have no hesitation treating a girl 15 or 16 years old and, you know, give her a little boost of self-esteem."
After getting a consultation from Dr. Diamond, Quixano concludes that getting her lips surgically altered for a fuller, more Kylie-esque look is worth the price—and the pain. She adds, "It looks like it will hurt, and it's not fun, but I would be willing to go through with it."
Life of Kylie brand new Sundays at 9PM only on E! UK & EIRE