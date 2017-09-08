Sinéad O'Connor to Dr. Phil: "I Am Fed Up of Being Defined as the Crazy Person"

Sinéad O'Connor is getting help, from Dr. Phil.

The 50-year-old Irish Grammy-winning "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer has battled depression, sparked fresh concerns about her mental health in recent years due to alarming social media posts.

In a rare interview on Dr. Phil, set to air on the show's 16th season premiere on Tuesday, she said, "I am fed up of being defined as the crazy person, the child abuse survivor."

"I'm changing my name," she added, as seen in a promo video released Thursday. "Sinead O'Connor's gone. That person's gone."

O'Connor says her mother, who died when she was a teen, abused her physically and sexually.

"She ran a torture chamber," O'Connor said. "She was a person who took delight in hurting you."

When asked what she loved about her mother, O'Connor responded, "What I love about my mother is that she's dead."