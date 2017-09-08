Netflix Will Not Get Future Marvel or Star Wars Movies

Cancel your movie marathon, because Netflix won't be receiving new Lucasfilm and Marvel titles. Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger announced Thursday that the company has decided to move Marvel and Star Wars films to its new streaming service, slated to launch in late 2019.

When Disney announced in August that it would launch its very own direct-to-consumer streaming service, Iger said Disney and Pixar movies currently on Netflix would move to its streaming service. The fate of Lucasfilm and Marvel titles was unknown, but Disney left the door open to license streaming rights for those to Netflix or another third party. "We've now decided we will put the Marvel and Star Wars movies on this app as well," Iger said Thursday.

Upcoming titles, like Thor: Ragnarok (Nov. 3, 2017), Star Wars: the Last Jedi (Dec. 15, 2017), Black Panther (Feb. 9, 2018) and Avengers: Infinity War (Apr. 25, 2018), will go to Disney's app.