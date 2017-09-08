Why Arie Luydendyk Jr. Might Just Be the Refresh The Bachelor Franchise Needs

Dean Unglert: 751k followers. Peter Kraus: 557k followers. Arie Luyendyk Jr.: 68k followers.

Guess which one is the next star of The Bachelor? In a move that shocked Bachelor Nation, the franchise announced that Emily Maynard's runner-up Arie, who was on the show in 2012, would be their next leading man, breaking free from their trend of choosing a lead from the most recent season's pool of contestants. The decision was a bold one, as many fans didn't even know who the 35-year-old race car driver was. He has no ties—personal or on social media—with the current cast of contestants, which some viewers feel has become almost too incestuous in the way they only seem to date each other. Hell, they only seem to know each other.

Arie, however, is now the outsider coming to take over the cool kids' lunch table. Is it a risky move? Sure, but it's a gamble the franchise needed to take.