Prince Charles Considers Prince George's School Nerves "Character Building"

Prince George started school on Thursday, and, naturally, his grandfather Prince Charles was interested in how his first day went.

When an ITV News editor told Charles the young prince looked "a bit anxious" (although, no less adorable if you ask us), Charles seemed to understand George's concern.

"Poor old thing," he said. "He's being left there to have to get on with it when the parents go away is always the problem," he said.

However, Charles said the experience was actually a good thing for his four-year-old grandson.

"It's good for you in the end, I suppose," he told the editor. "It's character building, I suppose."