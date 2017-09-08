Happy Birthday, Pink! Celebrate With 11 of Her Most Badass Quotes

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Met Gala 2017, Superlatives, Kylie Jenner

Give Me the Kylie Jenner: The Price and the Pain of Surgery to Get the Star's Famous Curves

Taylor Swift, ''Look What You Made Me Do'' Music Video

Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Smith, Oh My! A Guide to Fall's Musical Comeback Singles

Summer Winners & Losers

From Game of Thrones to Bachelor in Paradise: 2017 Summer TV's Winners & Losers

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Today we're celebrating the empowering, badass, beautiful babe who is Pink!

The singer is ringing in her 38th birthday, which we're sure she's celebrating alongside her hubby, Carey Hart, and their two adorable kiddos, Willow and Jameson.

But while they're enjoying their alone time as a family, we're over here celebrating Pink for being one of the most real, outspoken ladies in the game.

For example, we're still applauding her incredibly inspiring message during her acceptance for the 2017 MTV Video Vanguard award.

Photos

Pink's Best Looks

In case you missed it, Pink recalled a moment in which her 6-year-old daughter came home and said, "I'm the ugliest girl I know."

Pink explained she was perturbed by her young daughter's harsh words about herself and decided to get into action.

Pink

BACKGRID

"I went home and I made a PowerPoint presentation for her," she said. "And in that presentation there were androgynous rock stars and artists that live their truth and are probably made fun of every day of their lives and carry on. [They] wave their flag, and inspire the rest of us."

Pink used herself as the perfect example and continued, speaking directly to her daughter in the audience, "Baby, girl, we don't change, we take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl. We help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty. And to all of the artists here, I am so inspired by all of you. Thank you for being your true selves. And for lighting the way for us." 

The moment had the audience and viewers in chills, applauding her strong message. But that was far from the first time she's inspired us.

Launch the video above for 11 more of Pink's most badass quotes.

TAGS/ Pink , Birthdays , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.