Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Gets Magical Animated Kindle Edition

Great news, Muggles! The world of Harry Potter comes to life at your fingertips, thanks to Amazon's Kindle in Motion technology.

A new animated version of Jim Kay's 2015 illustrated version of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the first book in the hit series, was released this week and it's pure magic.

Animated parts include a portrait of Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore and images of Hermione casting a spell, the Sorting Hat talking to Harry and Quiddich players flying on their brooms, bringing to mind the animated portraits and The Daily Prophet newspaper pictures Harry encounters in the series, which are also seen in the Harry Potter movies.