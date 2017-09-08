Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Gets Magical Animated Kindle Edition

Jim Kay / Pottermore
Great news, Muggles! The world of Harry Potter comes to life at your fingertips, thanks to Amazon's Kindle in Motion technology.
A new animated version of Jim Kay's 2015 illustrated version of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the first book in the hit series, was released this week and it's pure magic.
Animated parts include a portrait of Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore and images of Hermione casting a spell, the Sorting Hat talking to Harry and Quiddich players flying on their brooms, bringing to mind the animated portraits and The Daily Prophet newspaper pictures Harry encounters in the series, which are also seen in the Harry Potter movies.
Even the cover is animated, showing an owl flapping its wings while flying above Platform 9 and 3/4, where Harry stands behind a trolley carrying his luggage and a cage containing his pet owl Hedwig, waiting to board the Hogwarts Express. Smoke wafts out of the train.
The book, which is available on Kindle for $9.99, is already the No. 1 book on Amazon's list of Teen & Young Adult Arthurian eBooks.
No release date for an animated Harry Potter book sequel has been announced.
The second Kay-illustrated Harry Potter novel, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, was published in 2016 and the third, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, will be released this October. Regular illustrated editions of the remaining five Harry Potter novels are also in the works.