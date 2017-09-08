Why More TV Shows Should Follow Veep's Lead and End

Veep is ending. And that's a great thing.

Don't take that as a slight against the HBO comedy, Veep has been one of the funniest shows on TV for the last six years with Julia Louis-Dreyfus turning in one hell of a performance as Selina Meyer—a performance that has gotten her five Emmys.

"It became clear that this season should be the last season," Louis-Dreyfus told The Hollywood Reporter. "We don't want to repeat ourselves or wear out our welcome. The story has a finality to it that feels end-of-series."

As the show aged, the cracks have shown. Season six was uneven, still funny, but not its best. It's a good thing Veep is ending and more shows should follow suit.