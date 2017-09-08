From Game of Thrones to Bachelor in Paradise: 2017 Summer TV's Winners & Losers

Summer is officially over.

OK, sure, the season may not technically be over and it may still be boiling hot in many parts of the country, but with the first new offering of the fall TV season hitting the air this weekend (The Orville, Seth MacFarlane's Star Trek homage, debuts September 10), we can conclusively say that summer TV is officially over. And what a summer it was.

There was no breakout debut that had everyone talking like 2015's Mr. Robot or last year's Stranger Things phenomenon, but we did have Game of Thrones to steer the national TV conversation—and make us wonder if incest might actually be best after all. (We're kidding, we promise. But that sex scene between Jon and Dany was hot.) Netflix seemed determined to drop a new season of TV ever. single. Friday morning. And Bachelor in Paradise...well, you know what happened there.